Amit Shah tears into Congress-RJD for crossing all limits with slur on PM Modi’s mother

New Delhi: In a blistering takedown of the Congress and RJD, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed their rally in Darbhanga, Bihar, as a new low in Indian politics where expletive-laden abuse was hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

In a no-holds-barred tweet, Shah exposed the opposition's seething resentment toward a "poor mother's son" who has steered the nation forward for 11 years, declaring it an unforgivable insult that 140 crore Indians will never pardon.

🚨 Open vulgar abuses against PM Modi at a Mahagathbandhan rally in Darbhanga #Bihar



Criticism is part of democracy yes.. but abusing someone’s family on an open political stage unacceptable👎 pic.twitter.com/fAizb1IfJA — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 28, 2025

Shah's tweet, posted amid escalating outrage, reads in full: "The use of abusive language filled with expletives against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platform in Darbhanga, Bihar, is not only condemnable but also a stain on our democracy.

Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership.

This clearly shows that the Congress party has returned to its old ways and character, through which it has always poisoned the country's political culture. From the time of being the Chief Minister of Gujarat until today, the Gandhi family has left no stone unturned in spreading hatred against Modi. However, now they have crossed all limits of propriety. This is an insult to every mother, every son, for whom 140 crore countrymen will never forgive them."

राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 28, 2025

The firestorm ignited during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, where a viral video from Darbhanga captured a speaker spewing vulgarities at PM Modi's deceased mother from a makeshift stage.

Though no top leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or Tejashwi Yadav were visible, the clip, shared widely on social media, has fueled nationwide condemnation.

While its authenticity awaits independent confirmation, the incident has laid bare the opposition's gutter-level tactics.

The BJP filed a police complaint at Kotwali station in New Delhi, with Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary slamming it as "RJD's hooliganism" tolerated by a power-hungry Congress.

"The INDIA bloc will face the people's wrath in the polls," Choudhary vowed, as party workers in Darbhanga torched effigies of Gandhi and Yadav

.Union Minister Nityanand Rai demanded outright apologies, while local BJP chief Aditya Narayan Jha 'Manna' promised more FIRs with gathered evidence.

BJP's Danish Eqbal linked it to the yatra's controversial guests, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, known for past jabs at Bihar, painting the alliance as habitually toxic.

In feeble pushback, Congress' Asit Nath Tiwari deflected blame to the BJP's supposed history of abuse, claiming public frustration with the NDA boils over at rallies.

RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said huge crowds have been turning up for the yatra.

“How do we know which party's supporter had used such language with what hidden agenda? The matter should be investigated. Moreover, civility of discourse has always been violated by the BJP, never by the INDIA bloc," he said.