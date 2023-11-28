Amit Shah terms rescue of workers from Uttarakhand tunnel 'great news'

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday described the rescue of 41 workers from a tunnel in Uttarakhand as “great news for the nation” and said the country salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation for so long.

Shah also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who made tireless efforts to save the labourers.

“It is great news for the nation that all our 41 Shramik brothers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarkashi have been rescued safe and sound. Nation salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation in the tunnel for so long," Shah said on X.

"My heartfelt gratitude to all the people and the agencies that have made tireless efforts to save the lives of our fellow citizens,” he said.

Rescue workers pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday evening in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair over almost 17 days. PTI ACB RHL