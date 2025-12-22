Amit Shah thanks people of Goa for 'blessing' NDA with win in Zila Panchayat polls

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday thanked people of Goa for "blessing" the NDA for a "resounding" victory in the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) polls.

The BJP-MGP alliance won a majority of seats in the Goa Zilla Panchayat polls, results of which were declared on Monday.

The two parties won more than 30 of the 50 ZP seats in the state, while the Congress emerged victorious on 10 seats and AAP and Revolutionary Goans Party on one each. Four independent candidates also won in the polls, voting for which were held on December 20.

Hailing the BJP-MGP's success, Shah said in a post on X, "Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Goa for blessing the NDA with a resounding victory in the Zilla Panchayat polls." Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA "dedicatedly serves" the people in every tier of governance where it gets an opportunity, he said.

"And this result stands as the people's endorsement of our efforts," he added.

Shah also congratulated Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP state unit president Damodar G Naik and all NDA and party "karyakartas" for their "hard work". PTI PK KSS KSS