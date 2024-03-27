Amit Shah to address meeting in support of BJP candidate in Port Blair on April 4

Port Blair, Mar 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting here on April 4 in support of BJP Andaman and Nicobar Island Lok Sabha candidate Bishnu Pada Ray.
Ray is contesting against sitting MP and Congress candidate Kuldeep Rai Sharma.
Speaking to PTI, Ray said, "Amit ji is likely to arrive in Port Blair on April 4 to address a public gathering".
Shah is likely to arrive in the morning of April 4 and he will then proceed towards the Indian Trade Fair ground (which is very close to Veer Savarkar International Airport) for a public meeting.
Ray had won the Andaman and Nicobar Island Lok Sabha seat in 1999, 2009 and 2014.
Elections to the Andaman and Nicobar Island Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 19. PTI SN SN RG