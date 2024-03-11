Amit Shah to address meeting of BJP cadres in Hyderabad on March 12

Hyderabad: Ahead of the general elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a meeting of BJP workers at the LB Stadium here on Tuesday, party sources said on Monday.

Shah will also address BJP’s social media warriors meeting after visiting the Bhagyalakshmi temple at historic Charminar and offering prayer in the morning.

Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and OBC Morcha president and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, among others will attend the meeting.

This is Shah’s second visit to the state after the Assembly polls on November 30 last year.

During his earlier visit on December 28 last year, the senior BJP leader set a target for the party to win at least 10 seats and secure a 35 per cent vote share in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party sources had said.

The BJP had won four of the 17 seats in Telangana in the 2019 polls.

At a meeting of 'Mandal' presidents of the party from across Telangana, he claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is a "sunken ship" and the state's ruling Congress is a "sinking ship" while the BJP is the state's future.