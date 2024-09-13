Amit Shah to address official language diamond jubilee, 4th Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan

New Delhi, Sept 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will address inaugural session of official language diamond jubilee celebrations and 4th Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan here to commemorate the completion of 75 years of Hindi becoming the official language.

Shah will also launch the diamond jubilee special issue of 'Rajbhasha Bharti' magazine on the occasion besides releasing a commemorative postage stamp and coin, an official release said.

He will present the 'Rajbhasha Gaurav' and 'Rajbhasha Kirti' awards on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly emphasisng on the development of Hindi and Indian languages ​​and better coordination between them, the release said.

The home minister had conceptualised organising Hindi Diwas on a large scale in various cities of the country in 2019. Realising this concept, Hindi Diwas and the first Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan were organised in Varanasi in 2021.

After that, Hindi Diwas and the second and third Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan were organised in Surat in 2022 and in Pune in 2023.

Organising Hindi Diwas event and Fourth Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan here is also special in the sense that the official language department is celebrating this occasion as the diamond jubilee, the release said.

The 75-year journey of Hindi becoming an official language has not only crossed many important milestones but also made continuous progress in the field of technology.

During the two-day fourth Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan, an in-depth discussion will be held on the progress of Hindi as an official language, public language and contact language in last 75 years. Additionally, there will be discussion on 'India's cultural heritage and Hindi' and a session on three newly launched criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, it added. PTI ACB BHJ BHJ