Amit Shah to address poll rally in North Goa on Friday

Panaji, May 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address an election rally in North Goa on Friday, a senior party functionary said on Thursday.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade told reporters that Shah, a star campaigner of the saffron outfit, is scheduled to address the rally in Mapusa town of North Goa at around 5 pm.

Tanavade said more than 25,000 people are expected to attend the gathering.

The BJP has fielded four-time MP Shripad Naik from North Goa, where his main rival is Congress candidate Ramakant Khalap. Revolutionary Goans Party leader Manoj Parab is also in the fray.

This is the second biggest rally organised by the ruling party in Goa in run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in the coastal state.

On April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a poll rally in South Goa.

The tiny coastal state, which has two Lok Sabha seats -- North Goa and South Goa -- will vote in the third phase on May 7. PTI RPS RSY