Amit Shah to address rally in Telangana on Oct 10, Nadda to attend party meet on Friday

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a public rally in Adilabad, Telangana on October 10, said Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

With assembly polls nearing, BJP national president J P Nadda will attend the party's state council meeting at Ghatkesar near here on Friday, he said.

The party would discuss issues related to the polls and would devise strategies. BJP general secretaries B L Santhosh, Tarun Chug, Sunil Bansal and Bandi Sanjay would also attend, besides several party functionaries, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Reddy, who is also Union Minister, said it is for the first time that the Central Government has cleared three important issues pertaining to Telangana - setting up the Turmeric Board, Tribal University and Terms of Reference of Krishna river water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A determined Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, brought these issues before the cabinet and ensured that they are okayed, Reddy said thanking the prime minister for clearing the ToR of the Krishna Water sharing.

"Funds were sanctioned to Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh and works also began there. Whereas here (in Telangana), they (political parties) say that it is yet to come. The Centre wrote nine letters to the state government on lands for the varsity," the union minister said, blaming the ruling party for the delay in setting up the institution.

He further said if there is any delay in setting up the university, it is because of the state government’s attitude.

He slammed the BRS government, saying that Chief Minister N Chandrashekar Rao and also his cabinet colleagues are not attending the Prime Minister’s developmental programmes.

Reddy took exception to some of the ministers describing PM Modi as a "tourist".

"The Chief Minister ( K Chandrasekhar Rao) never visited the old secretariat. He relaxes in his farm house and Pragathi Bhavan ( CM’s residence here)".

The BJP state president sought to know what happened to the BRS government’s announcement that it would bid for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatistion. PTI GDK KH