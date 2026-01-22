Amit Shah to address UP Day event as chief guest in Lucknow on Jan 24

Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations in Lucknow as the chief guest on January 24, an official statement issued here on Thursday said. At the programme to be held at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, Shah will launch the 'One District One Cuisine' (ODOC) scheme. Under this scheme, the distinctive traditional cuisine of each district of Uttar Pradesh will be identified and linked with quality improvement, branding, and market access, so that local flavours gain not only regional but also national and global recognition. During the celebrations, Shah will also inaugurate the Sardar Patel Industrial Zone Programme. He will present awards to districts that have performed excellently under the UP government's CM YUVA (Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana) scheme.

Additionally, Shah will confer the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman 2025–26, the statement added. PTI ABN ABN MPL MPL