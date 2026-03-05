Bhubaneswar (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening on a two-day visit of Odisha during which he will attend several official programmes.

Shah is slated to arrive in the city around 8 pm and spend the night at a private hotel here, officials said.

On Friday, the home minister is scheduled to attend the Raising Day ceremony of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mundali in Cuttack district, they said.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Bhubaneswar campus in Khurda district on Friday.

He will also virtually inaugurate the NFSU transit campus in Bhubaneswar, and inaugurate an exhibition on the new criminal laws, the officials said.

Besides, the senior BJP leader will inaugurate a sulphuric acid plant of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (Paradip unit) in the state capital. He will also participate in events on initiatives focused on the cooperation department, dairy growth, youth empowerment and farmers’ welfare.

Security has been tightened in the state and the police has imposed restrictions on traffic movement in view of Shah’s visit.

The district administration of Cuttack has also declared a 5-km radius around the CISF campus at Mundali as a ‘No Drone Zone’ from March 3-6, the officials added.