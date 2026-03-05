Amit Shah to attend 5 official programmes in Odisha on Friday

Bhubaneswar, Mar 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to undertake a one-day visit to Odisha on Friday, during which he would attend at least five official programmes and address a gathering at Paradip, sources said.

Shah, who was earlier scheduled to arrive here on Thursday evening, later changed the programme due to some engagement in Bihar and is now scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar at 10.25 am on Friday, the sources said.

On Friday, the Home minister is scheduled to attend the Raising Day ceremony of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mundali in Cuttack district, they said, adding that Shah will spend around two hours at the programme venue.

From Mundali in Cuttack, he will fly to Paradip and inaugurate a sulphuric acid plant of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (Paradip unit) there.

"Shah will address a small gathering at Paradip IFFCO premises," BJP MP from Jagatsinghur Bibhu Prasad Tarai said.

He will also participate in events on initiatives focused on the Cooperation department, dairy growth, youth empowerment and farmers' welfare.

Thereafter, Shah will lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Bhubaneswar campus in Khurda district. He will also virtually inaugurate the NFSU transit campus in Bhubaneswar, and inaugurate an exhibition on the new criminal laws, officials said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the state, and police have imposed restrictions on traffic movement in view of Shah's visit. The SPs of Khurda, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts and DCP Bhubaneswar have been kept on high alert in the wake of Shah's visit.

The district administration of Cuttack has also declared a 5-km radius around the CISF campus at Mundali as a 'No Drone Zone' from March 3-6, officials added.