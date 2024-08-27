Amit Shah to attend BPR&D 54th foundation day as chief guest

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend 54th foundation day of Indian police's think tank Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) as the chief guest on Wednesday where he will deliver Anand Swaroop Gupta Memorial Lecture on "New Criminal Law--Citizen Centric Reforms".

The minister will also honour the recipients of the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and President's Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) for the years 2023 and 2024.

A special edition of the Bureau's publication “Indian Police Journal” on new criminal laws will also be released by him during the function, said a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, BPR&D is committed to transform the Indian Police Forces into SMART forces to successfully meet the challenges of policing as well as internal security by equipping them with the necessary intellectual, physical and organizational resources," it said.

BPR&D has been serving as the think tank of the Indian Police since its inception in 1970 by developing policies and procedures for police and correctional services, exploring new technologies for enhanced service delivery to the citizens, capacity building of law enforcement agencies, promote cooperation and coordination between states and central police organizations, it said.

Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), heads of central police organizations as well as senior officials of the Home Ministry and other departments will also attend the inauguration ceremony. PTI ABS AS AS