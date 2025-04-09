Amit Shah to attend cooperative conference in Bhopal

Bhopal, Apr 9 (PTI) Union minister Amit Shah will attend a state-level cooperative conference at the Ravindra Bhawan here on Sunday, an official said.

Shah, who holds the cooperation portfolio among others, will also review the state cooperative department's functioning, he said.

Madhya Pradesh cooperatives minister Vishwas Sarang reviewed the preparations for the conference by visiting the venue during the day and gave instructions to senior officials. Additional chief secretary Ashok Barnwal and departmental officials were present on the occasion.

An exhibition related to departmental innovations should be organised at the venue, Sarang told them. PTI MAS KRK