Amit Shah to attend Madhya Pradesh govt summit on Thursday, inaugurate projects

Gwalior, Dec 24 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will attend a Madhya Pradesh government’s summit in Gwalior on December 25, marking the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

At the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit', land will be allotted for investment proposals with a collective value of Rs 2 lakh crore, an official said on Wednesday.

Shah will perform a ground-breaking ceremony and inaugurate industrial projects totalling Rs 10,000 crore.

He might visit Vajpayee's ancestral home at Shinde Ki Chawani in Gwalior, the official said.

From Gwalior, Shah will travel to Rewa to attend a conference on organic farming.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also attend the summit.

Yadav said this summit will present Madhya Pradesh's development model with a new and comprehensive perspective.

"This event is not limited to investment proposals and industrial announcements, but rather it brings to the fore a holistic approach, in which industry, urban development, tourism, MSMEs, start-ups, and employment are seen moving forward together." "The summit is emerging as a coordinated development platform, not just a simple event in the state's development journey," according to a statement.

After landing at Gwalior airport, Scindia said the late Vajpayee was a visionary leader who led India on the path of development.

He said the foundation for various changes visible in the country and Madhya Pradesh was laid by Vajpayee.

"Based on those ideas, Madhya Pradesh is moving forward on the path of progress. Tomorrow's event will be a true tribute to Atal ji, in which a pledge will be made to carry forward his ideas and vision," Scindia added.

The Union minister said development projects of over Rs 2 lakh crore have already taken shape in Madhya Pradesh.

"This is a new Madhya Pradesh, creating new opportunities for growth and progress for farmers, youth, and common citizens. Today, Madhya Pradesh is establishing a strong identity among the leading states, and this is a true reflection of Atal ji's vision," he added.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said Shah might visit Vajpayee's ancestral home at Shinde Ki Chawani, where he had spent his childhood days. Currently, a library and a computer education centre operate from the house, which was dedicated to education.

Gwalior Range IG Arvind Saxena said extensive security arrangements have been made at the Mela Ground and other locations in view of the summit and Shah's visit, with deployment of approximately 4,000 security personnel and officers.

"Security has been tightened at Gwalior airport and at every place the Union Home Minister may visit."