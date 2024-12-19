Amit Shah to attend SSB Raising Day event in Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal on Thursday night on a two-day visit and will be attending the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Frontier Headquarters' Raising Day celebrations and holding high-level meetings with officials in Siliguri on Friday.

According to official sources, Shah’s itinerary includes his arrival at Bagdogra Airport in the northern part of the state at 10:15 PM on Thursday. West Bengal BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar will receive him at the airport.

The Union home minister’s schedule for Friday begins with his participation in the Raising Day celebrations at the SSB Frontier Headquarters’ parade ground in Siliguri at 11:00 AM. The event will feature a parade and cultural performances to mark the occasion, officials said.

Later in the day, Shah will chair a meeting with SSB officials to review the Area Assessment Register. This review meeting, also to be held at the SSB Frontier Headquarters, is expected to focus on border management and security dynamics along the eastern and northeastern border.

“He will leave for New Delhi on Friday afternoon after the area assessment register review meeting at the SSB frontier headquarters,” a senior state BJP leader said.

According to West Bengal BJP sources, Shah doesn’t have any political engagements but is likely to hold a meeting with Majumdar and discuss organisational aspects of the state unit.

The visit comes against the backdrop of ongoing dynamics between India and Bangladesh, adding significance to Shah’s engagements with the paramilitary force. PTI PNT NN