Amit Shah to attend Uttar Pradesh Diwas celebration; events planned from Jan 24-26

Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) With active participation from every district, Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026 will be celebrated as a grand public festival, reflecting the state's rich cultural diversity and collective commitment to development, the government said on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the celebration, it noted.

The event is scheduled to be held from January 24 to 26, and its main ceremony will be held at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. It will be telecast live across all districts, enabling people throughout the state to participate in the celebrations simultaneously, it said in a statement.

January 24 is observed as the state's foundation day. It was adopted officially in 2017 and has been celebrated since then as a major annual event.

This year, it will bring together Uttar Pradesh's culture, crafts, cuisine and development journey on a single platform through widespread public engagement, the statement added.

While reviewing the preparations on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh Diwas is not merely a ceremonial event, but a powerful opportunity to present the state's identity, achievements and future potential with the cooperation of the people." He directed that the celebrations be organised as a true public festival, embodying the spirit of Uttar Pradesh at every level.

The chief minister noted that the presence of Amit Shah as the chief guest will lend the event "a distinct national stature".

He instructed officials to ensure that all arrangements are carried out with dignity, discipline and punctuality, according to the statement.

A special exhibition and craft fair themed 'Viksit Bharat — Viksit Uttar Pradesh' will be organised, highlighting the state's development journey, innovations, infrastructure growth, industrial and agricultural progress, women empowerment and strides toward self-reliance, it added.

The government said this year's key attraction will be 'One District, One Cuisine', under which traditional and signature dishes from every district will be showcased at a single venue, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the diverse flavours, culinary heritage, and local identities of Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister further directed that cultural programmes proposed under the Sanskriti Utsav 2025-26 be seamlessly integrated with Uttar Pradesh Diwas.

Emphasising the theme 'Our Culture, Our Identity', he said, "Folk, classical, and contemporary art forms should be prominently featured, with proper facilities ensured for both artists and visitors." He also instructed that eminent personalities from all districts, who have made exceptional contributions in various fields, be invited to the main ceremony on January 24, so that the state's collective achievements can be duly recognised.

Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh Diwas 2026 should be organised in a manner that vividly showcases the state's culture, cuisine, crafts and development vision, making the celebration inspiring, memorable and a source of pride for every visitor."