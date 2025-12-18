Amit Shah to be in Assam on Dec 29 on day-long visit: CM

Guwahati, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on December 29 to inaugurate several projects during a day-long programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The home minister will inaugurate the newly constructed Guwahati Police Commissioner's office here, and launch the CCTV network under the Intelligent City Surveillance System (ICSS), Sarma told reporters here.

Shah will also inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a seating capacity for 5,000 people.

The chief minister claimed that the complex is the largest in eastern India.

Shah will then proceed to Borduwa, the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Nagaon district, and inaugurate a project undertaken by the state government to develop it as a hub of art, culture and spiritualism, Sarma said.

Beginning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the state from December 20, several important national leaders will tour Assam, including the home minister, the CM added. PTI DG RBT