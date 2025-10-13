Amit Shah to be in poll-bound Bihar from October 16 to 18

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Bihar on a three-day tour from October 16, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Jaiswal said Shah will stay in the state till October 18, a period during which filing of nomination papers and campaign is likely to pick up momentum.

"By tomorrow, hopefully, candidates for all five constituents of the NDA will be announced. Over the course of the next four days, filing of nomination papers will be complete for all the 243 seats in the state assembly," he said.

Jaiswal said several top BJP leaders, including chief ministers of about a dozen states and Union ministers, are likely to visit the state to "boost the morale of the NDA candidates" at the time of filing of nomination papers.

"In the days to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be holding rallies in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit Bihar on October 16 and stay till October 18. Details of his programme will be known in due course," he said.

The elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.