Amit Shah to campaign in Assam on April 6: Himanta

Guwahati, Mar 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 6.

Advertisment

The BJP leader will campaign in Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency and in Hojai which falls under Kaziranga seat, Sarma told reporters at the BJP state headquarters here.

''We have discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaigning in the state with New Delhi and it is being worked out. We will know the details by tomorrow or day after,'' he said.

Sarma will begin his campaign in the state from April one by participating in a cycle rally in Majuli.

Advertisment

''The candidates have already launched their campaign in their respective constituencies with each of them addressing 10 to 12 meetings daily,'' Sarma said.

The most important aspect of the campaign this time will be the ''socio-economic survey by the booth committees to ascertain whether any beneficiary has been left out of government schemes that they are entitled to,'' he said.

The booth committees will submit the list to the government after the elections and ''we will ensure that those left out are also covered by the schemes'', Sarma said.

Advertisment

Asked about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, the chief minister said certain issues need to be resolved and it will be done after the Lok Sabha polls.

On BJP's prospects in the state, he said that the party will win comfortably in 11 seats and there will be triangular contests with the Congress and AIUDF in two seats- Karimganj and Nagaon.

"The BJP's position in these two seats was also bright and we will make all efforts to win'', he said.

Advertisment

Asked about state Congress president Bhupen Borah's claim of becoming the chief minister in the state in 2026, Sarma said, ''He can become if he joins the BJP, but he cannot be a chief minister if he is in the Congress''.

Sarma has claimed on several occasions that Bora will join the BJP by 2025.

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP is contesting in 11 seats while its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad in two and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in one.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one each from the state. PTI DG NN