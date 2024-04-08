Amit Shah to campaign in Assam on Tuesday

Guwahati, Apr 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on Tuesday to campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections here.

He is scheduled to address a public meeting at Chukuli Bhoria in Lakhimpur constituency in the afternoon, BJP party sources said here.

Lakhimpur is also held by the BJP, with incumbent MP Pradan Baruah seeking a third successive term as he is pitted against Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika.

Shah will then take part in a road show from Chaliha Nagar to Thana Chariali in Tinsukia town in the evening, they said.

Tinsukia town comes under Dibrugarh seat, from where Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting as the BJP candidate.

Sonowal is locked in a triangular fight with United Opposition Forum, Assam, nominee Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manoj Dhanowar.

BJP holds the Dibrugarh constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha. Sitting MP and Union minister Rameswar Teli was not nominated by the party this time. PTI SSG NN