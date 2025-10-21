Amit Shah to celebrate Gujarati new year at his Ahmedabad residence with people: BJP

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet and greet people at his residence in Ahmedabad on the first day of the Gujarati new year on Wednesday, the BJP said.

During his visit to his home state for Diwali, Shah will attend public functions on Thursday alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, according to a statement issued by the BJP.

Shah will greet people with best wishes for the new year at his residence on Wednesday morning, an event coinciding with his birthday.

In Gujarat, the New Year begins on the first day of the bright fortnight of the lunar fortnight during the month of Kartik.

Shah is likely to inaugurate newly-constructed MLA quarters in Gandhinagar on October 23 and a road project along with the chief minister, the BJP added. PTI PD NSK