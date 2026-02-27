Amit Shah to chair meeting on India-Nepal border issues in Bihar's Purnea on Friday

Patna, Feb 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Bihar’s Seemanchal region, is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting on the India-Nepal border issues in Purnea district on Friday.

The meeting will be attended by senior officials of the Bihar Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs, sources said.

The home minister arrived in Bihar on Wednesday.

In Araria, Shah had on Thursday called for a detailed plan of action for removing encroachments in areas close to the Nepal border in Bihar, underscoring the vulnerability of the region to infiltration.

The directions were issued at a meeting held at the Araria collectorate, attended by administrative and police officers from six other border districts -- West Champaran, East Champaran, Supaul, Sitamarhi, Kishanganj and Madhubani.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Cooperation were also present in the meeting.

Shah had launched projects worth over Rs 175 crore of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the Sikti block of Araria, where he expressed concern over infiltration, demographic changes and encroachments in border areas.

The union home minister is scheduled to conclude his three-day tour of Bihar on Friday.

The Seemanchal region comprises Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and Supaul districts of Bihar. It has a sizable minority population. PTI PKD BDC