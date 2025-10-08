Amit Shah to chair meeting on security situation in J-K on Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The meeting will be held in Delhi and is likely to be attended by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, and J&K Police chief Nalin Prabhat among others.

During the meeting, a review of security situation in the Pir Panjal region and ongoing developmental projects in the UT will be undertaken, the officials said.

The last such review meeting on J&K was chaired by Shah on September 1.

“Home minister is likely to emphasise on the zero tolerance policy against terrorism and instruct all security agencies to remain alert and operate in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” an official said.

Post Pahalgam terror attack in April, there are continuous operations to dismantle the terror network in the UT while also ensuring that tourism returns to normal. PTI ABS ACB SKL KVK KVK