Amit Shah to chair meetings on anti-Naxal operations during Chhattisgarh visit

Raipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh from August 23 during which he will chair a series of meetings on anti-Naxal operations, officials said on Wednesday.

Shah will arrive in Raipur late in the evening on August 23 and return to Delhi on the evening of August 25, an official of the Press Information Bureau here said.

The Union minister will visit the ashram of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya in Champaran town of Raipur district on the morning of August 24.

Later, he will chair a meeting of Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states on interstate coordination here.

He will then chair a meeting on security and development in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of the state.

Next day, Shah will inaugurate an office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Raipur at 10:30 am and chair a review meeting there, the official said.

Thereafter, the Union minister who also handles the cooperation portfolio will chair a meeting on the expansion of the cooperative sector in Chhattisgarh.

Anti-Naxalite operations have instenfied in Chhattisgarh since the BJP came to power in the last year's assembly elections. As many as 142 Naxalites have been killed by security forces in separate encounters in the state so far this year. PTI TKP KRK