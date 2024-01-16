Amit Shah to chair NEC plenary in Shillong on Jan 19

Shillong, Jan 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Shillong to chair the North Eastern Council plenary here on January 19, officials said on Tuesday.

Shah is also the chairman of the Council.

Governors and chief ministers of all eight NE states are likely to attend the plenary. The minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy and his deputy BL Verma are also scheduled to be present there, an NEC spokesperson told PTI.

Shah will also release the NEC Yearbook on this occasion.

The NEC consists of eight states of the region - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. PTI JOP NN