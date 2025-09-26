Amit Shah to embark on two-day Bihar visit on Friday

Patna, Sep 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bihar on Friday on a two-day visit during which he will address party workers ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Shah will visit Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran, and address BJP workers at a conclave in the afternoon, party leaders said.

The conclave will be attended by MLAs, MPs, district presidents and other party leaders from 10 organisational districts of Saran and West Champaran, they said.

“Union Minister Amit Shah ji’s visit will energise the BJP, which is gearing up for the crucial assembly election,” Bihar BJP spokesperson Niraj Kumar told PTI.

Assembly polls in Bihar are due later this year.

On Saturday, the home minister will address party leaders of Saharsa, Purnea and Bhagalpur districts in Araria, he said.

This will be Shah’s second visit to the state in 10 days.

During his previous visit to Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas district, he had set a target to win a majority of the seats in Shahabad and Magadh region, where the NDA’s performance was not satisfactory in the 2020 assembly polls. PTI PKD RBT