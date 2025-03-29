Eyes on polls, Amit Shah to embark on two-day Bihar visit on Saturday

Patna: Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bihar on Saturday on a two-day tour during which he is scheduled to meet leaders of the BJP-led NDA, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and address a couple of public functions.

Details of the visit of Shah, a former BJP president who is widely regarded as the party's principal strategist, were shared on Friday by state unit chief Dilip Jaiswal.

"Amit Shah is likely to reach Patna airport at 7.45 pm. He will drive straight to the state BJP headquarters for an interaction with the party's legislators. It will be followed by a meeting, late in the night, of the core committee that comprises Union ministers from Bihar and other senior leaders," Jaiswal said.

On Sunday, after addressing a function of the Cooperation Department in Patna, Shah will leave for a rally in Gopalganj district.

"Upon return from Gopalganj, he will visit the residence of the chief minister for a crucial meeting of the NDA, before boarding his return flight," said the Bihar BJP president.

Shah’s visit comes months ahead of the assembly polls, which the party would contest in alliance with the JD(U), headed by Nitish Kumar, besides smaller partners like Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha, of Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, respectively.