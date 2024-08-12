Amit Shah to flag off 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad on Tuesday

Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday flag off 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad in Gujarat in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Such Tricolour yatras are being held in several parts of the BJP-ruled state ahead of Independence Day.

"Shah and Patel will flag off the yatra from Viratnagar office of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation," an official said on Monday.

Earlier, such yatras were taken out in Rajkot in presence of party president and health minister JP Nadda as well as in Surat, which was attended by BJP's Gujarat unit chief and Union minister C R Paatil. PTI PD BNM