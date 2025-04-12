Amit Shah to have lunch with MP CM in Bhopal on Apr 13, attend state-level cooperative conference

Bhopal, Apr 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a visit to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday, where he will have lunch with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav before attending a state-level cooperative conference, a minister said.

During his visit, Shah, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, is scheduled to be present at the signing of an agreement between the (state) dairy unions and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Madhya Pradesh Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang told PTI.

Shah will also review the functioning of the state cooperative department, he said.

"The Union minister is expected to arrive in Bhopal around 1 pm and head to the CM's house where he will have lunch with Yadav and his cabinet colleagues," Sarang said.

He will then attend the cooperative conference at the Ravindra Bhawan, he said, adding that Shah will leave Bhopal after that.

"All preparations have been made for Shah's visit," Sarang said.

MP CM Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that the state government would launch a new scheme to bolster milk production on April 14 and name it after Dr B R Ambedkar to mark his 134th birth anniversary.

Madhya Pradesh currently ranks third in milk production in the country, after Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. PTI LAL NP