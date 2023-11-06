Amit Shah to hold rallies in three Rajasthan assembly constituencies on Nov 7

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address election rallies in the assembly constituencies of Kuchaman, Makrana and Parbatsar in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

BJP state vice president Shravan Singh Bagdi said Shah will come to the Kishangarh airport on Tuesday morning from where he will leave by helicopter to address the public meetings.

He said Shah will also attend a chaupal meeting in Bidiyad (Parbatsar).

Polling in all 200 assembly constituencies of Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and counting will of votes will be done on December 3.