Amit Shah to inaugurate Civil Defences and Home Guards conference in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a national conference of Civil Defences and Home Guards in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Shah will address the legislative assembly and attend different events during his visit.

The cooperation minister is scheduled to address a gathering in Anand town on Tuesday morning to mark the diamond jubilee celebration of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the birth anniversary of Tribhuvandas Patel, the father of the cooperative movement in India.

At around 2 pm, Shah will address the legislative assembly in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other MLAs as part of a day-long "Legislative Drafting Training Workshop" for assembly secretariat officials, the Gandhinagar MP's office stated on Monday.

Shah will inaugurate the party office of the BJP's Gandhinagar city unit in the state capital.

Shah will inaugurate the "14th National Conference of Civil Defence and Home Guards" at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre at 4 PM. More than 60 senior officers from across the country are expected to attend this event over two days, said the release.

At around 5:30 pm, Shah will distribute scholarships to female students under Namo Laxmi and Namo Saraswati schemes at an event organised by Kadi Sarva Vishwavidyalaya, a Gandhinagar-based private university.

Separately, BJP's Ahmedabad unit has organised a food distribution program at the Blind People's Association and 'Maha-Aaarti' at Lord Jagannath Temple on the occasion of Shah's birthday on October 22. PTI PJT NSK