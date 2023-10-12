Amit Shah to inaugurate Durga Puja in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal and inaugurate a renowned Durga Puja in Kolkata next week, a party leader said on Thursday.

Advertisment

While the precise details of his itinerary are yet to be disclosed, Shah is likely to hold an organisational meeting with the state leadership during his visit.

"Amit Shah ji has consented to inaugurate our Durga Puja on October 16. The time is yet to be decided," BJP councillor and Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja committee president Sajal Ghosh told PTI.

In 2019, Shah had inaugurated the BJ Block community Durga Puja in Salt Lake situated on the eastern fringes of the city.

The West Bengal BJP had started its own Durga Puja celebrations in 2020, becoming the only party in the state to undertake this initiative. Subsequent editions were organised in 2021 and 2022.

However, it was announced last year that the state BJP unit will not organise Durga Puja from 2023, marking a departure from their recent tradition. PTI PNT ACD