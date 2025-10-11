Amit Shah to inaugurate exhibition in Jaipur marking a year of new criminal laws

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate an exhibition in Jaipur on October 13 to commemorate one year since the implementation of India's new criminal laws, which took effect on July 1, 2024.

The exhibition will be held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), Sitapura, from October 13 to 18, and will showcase the shift in India's criminal justice system.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court Sanjeev Prakash Sharma will also be present during the inauguration.

The exhibition will highlight the impact of the three new criminal codes - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam - which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

Ahead of the exhibition, a curtain raiser event was held at the Rajasthan Police Headquarters on Saturday. Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bhaskar A Sawant and DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Pant stated that the new criminal laws reinforce the spirit of democracy by embodying the principle of "for the people, by the people." He emphasised that the transition from colonial-era punitive laws to justice-oriented legal reforms represents a landmark change, suggesting that exhibitions like this one are crucial for raising public awareness about these reforms.

DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma noted that the new laws aim for timely and transparent justice delivery.

"Time-bound procedures are in place to ensure justice is not delayed, especially in cases involving women, children and vulnerable sections," he said.