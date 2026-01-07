Amit Shah to inaugurate national IED data platform this week

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to launch an NSG-made national IED data management platform this week, officials said.

The portal has been developed by the National Security Guard, a federal counter-terrorist commando force.

The ambitious project had been in the works for some time now and would be a part of the forces' National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) that analyses all types of bombings that take place in the country, and some of the major ones abroad.

The national IED data management system (NIDMS) will be a digital platform developed by the NBDC for systematic collection, collation, and dissemination of IED-related data, supporting post-blast investigations and a common understanding among state police forces, central paramilitary forces and federal probe and intelligence agencies.

Shah is expected to launch the platform on January 9, officials said.

Raised in 1984, the NSG's 'black cat' commandos are tasked to undertake specific counter-terrorist and counter-hijack operations besides protecting select high-risk VIPs.