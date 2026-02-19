Amit Shah to inaugurate official language conference in Tripura on Feb 19

Agartala, Feb 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate an official language conference at Badharghat international fair ground in West Tripura district on Friday, a senior official said.

Over 3,000 representatives from the eastern, north-eastern and northern regions of the country are expected to participate in the programme, she said.

The event is aimed at encouraging dialogue among people of different regions, exchanging experiences, and wider dissemination of best practices, she said.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a regional conference of the Official Language in Agartala on Friday. Chief Minister Manik Saha, three MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Kriti Devi Debbarman and Rajib Bhattacharjee will also remain present in the conference," Ministry of Home Affairs' Official Language Department Secretary Ansuli Arya said at a press conference here on Thursday.

She said a special North-East issue of the journal Rajbhasha Bharati, prepared by the department for this occasion, will be released by the home minister.

"Along with this, the books, Indian Languages and Official Hindi – Classic Works and Amritvani – Inspiring Sanskrit Verses of Timeless Value, will also be unfolded," she said.

Altogether 80 awards will be given for carrying out good works for the implementation of the official language, Arya said, adding that exhibition stalls have been set up for displaying innovations and activities related to the official languages.

Noting that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a vital role in the development of language, she said the department believes in giving due respect to all languages.

On the ongoing controversy over the script for the Kokborok language in Tripura, Arya said the issue will be decided by the state government.

While Chief Minister Manik Saha is strongly advocating for the own script for the Kokborok language, the BJP's ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has been persistently demanding the Roman script for the language.

The Kokborok was the second official language of the northeastern state. PTI PS BDC