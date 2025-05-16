Amit Shah to inaugurate several projects during two-day visit to Gujarat

Ahmedabad, May 16 (PTI) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat from Saturday, during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several projects.

On Saturday, Shah will inaugurate primary health centres in Vavol and Pethapur area under Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) as well as an under-pass connecting sector 21 and 22, said a release issued by his office.

In the evening, Shah, who represents Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency, will address people at Kolavada village after inaugurating a newly developed lake and various other projects of GMC and the Department of Posts, it said.

On Sunday, Shah will address a conference organised by the Gujarat State Co-operative Union at Science City in Ahmedabad at 10:30am.

"Later, Shah will reach Gozaria village in Mehsana district to inaugurate a newly-constructed nursing college and address a gathering at the same venue. In the afternoon, Shah will inaugurate a potato processing plant in Sadra village of Mehsana and then reach Ahmedabad to inaugurate an overbridge at Pallav cross road," it said.

At the same venue, Shah will address people after inaugurating and laying foundation stone for various projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, said the release.