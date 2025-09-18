Amit Shah to interact with BJP workers in Rohtas, Begusarai

Patna, Sep 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will interact with BJP leaders and workers in Rohtas and Begusarai districts on Thursday to discuss plans for the upcoming assembly elections, a party leader said.

State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal had earlier said that Shah was scheduled to interact with workers and leaders from 10 districts in the Magadh-Shahabad region at Dehri-on-Sone, an industrial township situated 50 km from the state capital, on Thursday.

At Begusarai, which happens to be the Lok Sabha constituency of Union minister Giriraj Singh, Shah will interact with party workers and leaders from another 10 districts, Jaiswal had said.

According to party sources, Shah has been concerned over the NDA's below-par performance in the region, which includes districts like Rohtas, Buxar, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Gaya, Nawada, Arwal, Jehanabad and Aurangabad.

Although Patna and Munger are NDA strongholds, Shah wants to ensure that the BJP and its allies make a clean sweep in the region.

"We have been confident of winning the assembly elections all along. But Amit Shah's visit at such a critical time serves as a huge morale booster," Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha had said on Wednesday.

Sinha, along with MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, Union MoS for Home Nityanand Rai, state minister Mangal Pandey and the party's national secretary Rituraj Sinha, had welcomed Shah at the airport and escorted him to the hotel on Wednesday night. PTI PKD RG