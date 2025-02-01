Amit Shah to join job distribution programme virtually in Tripura on Feb 5

Agartala, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually join an offer letter distribution programme for those selected for multi-tasking staff (Gr-D) posts in the Tripura government on February 5, an official said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues will also attend the programme at Swami Vivekananda ground here, he said.

It has been decided that the offer letter distribution programme for those selected for multi-tasking staff (Gr-d) posts will be held on February 5, Saurav Das, undersecretary at the chief minister's office, said in a notice.

The candidates were selected through tests conducted by the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT).

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given his consent to grace the programme virtually in the presence of the chief minister and the council of ministers," the official said.

A preparatory meeting for this programme was arranged for at the civil secretariat on Saturday.

The JRBT conducted a written examination for filling up 2,410 posts of multi-tasking staff (Gr-D) in 2021. PTI PS BDC