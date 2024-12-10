Amit Shah to join two-day NEC plenary session in Tripura this month

Agartala, Dec 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER Minister Jyotirditya Scindia are scheduled to join the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) scheduled to commence on December 20 here, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Besides the plenary session, two other events – meetings of bankers and the Northeast Space Application Centre (NSAC) – will be held during that time.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the chairman of NEC plenary and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be coming here to join the NEC plenary meeting scheduled to be held here on December 20 and 21," Secretary (Planning & Coordination) L T Darlong told PTI.

"All the governors, chief Ministers and chief secretaries of the northeastern states are expected to attend the NEC meeting," Darlong said.

Advertisment

"We are waiting to receive the list of the guests from the NEC but we have put in all efforts to make the NEC meeting successful," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha accompanied by Chief Secretary JK Sinha and Director General of Police (DG), Amitabh Ranjan on Tuesday visited Ujjayanta Palace to review the preparations for the meeting.

Earlier, the NEC plenary session was scheduled to be held in September but it could not be organised then due to the devastating flood in the state.

Advertisment

Security has been beefed up at the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP), located near Agartala, in view of the Union Home Minister's visit, the Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, Kiran Kumar said. PTI PS SBN SBN