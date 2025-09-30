Amit Shah to launch housing scheme, inaugurate infra projects in Goa on Oct 4

Panaji, Sep 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a government housing scheme in Goa and inaugurate infrastructural projects in the state on October 4, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said Shah will arrive in Goa on the evening of October 4 and will address a public meeting at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.

The Union minister will unveil the state government's ambitious Mhaje Ghar housing scheme, which will give ownership rights to beneficiaries in different categories, he said.

Mhaje Ghar is an umbrella scheme comprising various initiatives, including regularisation of houses on government land and community-owned land, the chief minister said.

He said that Shah will also virtually inaugurate infrastructure projects, including Prashasan Sthamb, Unity Mall, upgradation of Harvalem waterfall and others. PTI RPS ARU