Amit Shah to launch poll campaign in Karnataka from April 2

Bengaluru, Mar 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Karnataka from April 2, BJP state general secretary V Sunil Kumar said on Saturday.

Shah will hold a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Janata Dal (Secular) leaders at 9 am on April 2.

He will also hold a meeting with the party workers from Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituencies at the Palace Ground at 11 am the same day.

The union minister will then hold a meeting with the senior leaders from Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Davangere and Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituencies.

The home minister will hold a road show at Channapatna on April 2 evening, Kumar said.

The BJP has fielded its candidates at 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and left three other seats for its ally JD(S).

Among its 25 candidates, the BJP has fielded JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath from Bengaluru Rural constituency against three-time MP and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies. PTI GMS GMS KH