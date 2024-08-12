Amit Shah to launch 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gandhinagar on Tuesday

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the 'Tiranga Yatra' as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Gandhinagar on Tuesday and hoist the national flag at his residence on Independence Day, sources said.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (HGT) campaign is being held from August 9 to 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The initiative aims to instil the spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag.

All states and union territories are actively participating in the celebrations to ensure the campaign's success.

Key industry partners -- Indian armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, e-commerce platforms, railways and civil aviation sector -- are also playing an active role in disseminating information and promoting the campaign, the sources said.

The HGT campaign was launched under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in 2022 and it has grown into a people's movement, embraced by diverse segments of society across the country, they said.

In 2022, the national flag was hoisted at more than 23 crore homes and 6 crore people uploaded their selfies with the Tricolour on the campaign website -- harghartiranga.com. In 2023, over 10 crore selfies were uploaded. PTI ACB DIV DIV