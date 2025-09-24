Amit Shah to launch Rs 4,000-crore Yamuna revival projects in Delhi on Sep 30

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore for the revival of the Yamuna river on September 30.

She inaugurated six modern switching sub-stations to strengthen Delhi's electric bus charging infrastructure. The event was organised as part of the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada.

The sub-stations, developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. (TPDDL), are located at Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Ambedkar Nagar, Srinivaspuri, Okhla Central Workshop and Narela.

BRPL's five sub-stations at Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Ambedkar Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Okhla Central Workshop will provide charging for 970 EV buses, while TPDDL's sub-station at Narela will cater to 200 buses.

Together, these facilities will ensure reliable, clean and sustainable public transport for approximately 1,170 EV buses in Delhi.

Gupta announced a mega event on September 30 where multiple projects, including many STPs and sewer lines for the revival of the Yamuna river, will be inaugurated.

"On September 30, we will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore for Yamuna river revival, including 46 schemes of STPs, sewer lines and water reservoirs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will dedicate Asia's largest STP at Okhla to the people of Delhi," said Gupta.

The chief minister acknowledged historical infrastructure backlogs but reaffirmed the government's clear policy and intent to overcome them, crediting the collective efforts of all elected representatives and thanking the citizens for their trust, which she stated is the driving force behind this relentless development drive.

She emphasised her government's commitment to timely execution, contrasting it with previous administrations which she claimed were limited to planning and announcements.

"Previous governments only made noise and advertised everything, while we are focused on delivering results. Six inaugurations at one place in one day is proof that we are here to work, not just to talk," she said.

She also noted significant strides in transport, such as the re-launch of the interstate bus service to Baghpat after 18 years and the dedication of 125 new electric buses.