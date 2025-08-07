Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for development of Goddess Sita's birth place in Bihar

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday will lay the foundation stone for the comprehensive development plan of the sacred Punaura Dham Temple and its premises at the birthplace of Goddess Sita at Sitamarhi in Bihar.

Shah will also flag off the Sitamarhi-Delhi Amrit Bharat train, which was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to provide enhanced connectivity for the devotees visiting the sacred place.

"Tomorrow is an extremely auspicious and joyous day for the entire country, and especially for Mithilanchal, when the foundation stone for the comprehensive development plan of the sacred 'Punaura Dham Temple' and its premises will be laid at the birthplace of Mother Sita in Sitamarhi, Bihar," Shah wrote on X in Hindi. PTI ACB KSS KSS