Amit Shah to Naxals: Surrender or face the wrath of security forces

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday declared two worst-hit regions of Chhattisgarh free from Naxal terror and made it clear that those willing to surrender are welcome but those who continue to wield guns will face the wrath of security forces.

Shah also announced that 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a day after 27 had laid down their arms in the state and 61 others in Maharashtra.

"It is a matter of immense pleasure that Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh that were once terror bases, have today been declared as free from Naxal terror. Now a trace of Naxalism exists in South Bastar, which will be wiped out soon by our security forces," he wrote on X.

The home minister said it was a landmark day in the battle against Naxalism as 170 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh.

He said 27 had laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh and 61 in Maharashtra on Wednesday, making it a total of 258 battle-hardened left-wing extremists who have abjured violence in the last two days.

"I applaud their decision to renounce violence, reposing their trust in the Constitution of India. It attests to the fact that Naxalism is breathing its last due to the relentless efforts of the PM @NarendraModi led government to end the menace," he said.

Shah said the Modi government's policy is clear: those who want to surrender are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will face the wrath of our forces.

"I appeal again to those who are still on the path of Naxalism to lay down their weapons and join the mainstream. We are committed to uprooting Naxalism before 31st March 2026," he said.

Shah said since January 2024, after the BJP government was formed in Chhattisgarh, 2100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1785 have been arrested, and 477 have been eliminated.

"These numbers mirror our fierce resolve to decimate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026," he said. PTI ACB ZMN