Amit Shah to participate in NDA's poll campaign in Kerala on last day of campaigning

Alappuzha (Kerala), Apr 23 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive here on Wednesday morning to participate in the BJP-led NDA's Lok Sabha election campaign in the state, on the last day of public canvassing before Kerala goes to the polls on April 26.

The chopper carrying Shah will land at the helipad at Alappuzha Recreation Ground at 8.45 am.

From there, he will travel by road to reach Punnapra Carmel Ground to participate in the election campaign for NDA candidate Sobha Surendran, party sources said on Tuesday.

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at 9.00 am, with national and state leaders in attendance.

Party leaders have confirmed that this is the only election event in Kerala where Amit Shah will participate.

Public campaigning for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala for the April 26 polls will conclude on Wednesday evening. PTI CORR TGB TGB ANE