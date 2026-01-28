Amit Shah to reach Assam on Jan 29 for 2-day tour, unveil govt projects

North Lakhimpur (Assam), Jan 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on Thursday for a two-day tour, during which he will lay the foundation stone for the second complex of the state assembly in Dibrugarh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Shah made a one-day tour on December 29 last year and rolled out a series of government projects.

"The Union home minister will come tomorrow evening and will stay the night in Dibrugarh. On January 30, he will lay the foundation stone of Assam Assembly's second complex. Several other programmes are also there," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an official function at Rangamadi in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.

After the Dibrugarh events, Shah will head towards Dhemaji district and join a cultural festival of the Mising community, he added.

"In the evening, he will visit the Assam BJP's headquarter in Guwahati. There, he will have a discussion on the political situation of Assam. Then he will go to West Bengal at 7 pm in the evening," Sarma said.

The Assam Assembly elections to 126 constituencies are likely to take place in March-April this year. PTI TR NN