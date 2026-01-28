Amit Shah to reach Assam on Jan 29 for 2-day tour, will unveil govt projects

North Lakhimpur (Assam), Jan 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on Thursday for a two-day tour, during which he will lay the foundation stone for the second complex of the state assembly in Dibrugarh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

This will be Shah's second visit to Assam within a month after he made a one-day tour to the state on December 29 last year and rolled out a series of government projects.

"The Union Home Minister will come tomorrow evening and will stay the night in Dibrugarh. On January 30, he will lay the foundation stone of the Assam Assembly's second complex. There are some more programmes there," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an official function at Rangamadi in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.

Later in a post on X, he said that Shah will also lay the foundation stone of a wildlife health centre in the district.

"Assam leads in animal welfare! The Foundation stone of the Institute of Wildlife Health & Research in Chabua will be laid by Adarniya @AmitShah ji on 30 January, which will boost research and diagnostic efforts and help in framing better policy interventions for our wildlife," Sarma said.

After the Dibrugarh events, Shah will head towards Dhemaji district and join a cultural festival of the Mising community, he added.

"In the evening, he will visit the Assam BJP's headquarters in Guwahati. There, he will have a discussion on the political situation of Assam. Then he will go to West Bengal at 7 pm in the evening," Sarma said.

The Assam Assembly elections to 126 constituencies are likely to take place in March-April this year. PTI TR TR NN