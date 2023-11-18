Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto for Telangana assembly elections

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release the BJP's manifesto for upcoming Telangana assembly polls during his visit to the state on Saturday.

After launching the manifesto, Shah will address poll rallies in Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal.

"Amit Shah will release the manifesto at 10 AM before leaving for the rallies," party sources said.

The BJP is expected to step up its campaign for the November 30 polls with several union ministers participating in the rallies in the coming days.

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy had earlier said the state unit had requested the party high command to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed four rallies in the state in the run up to the polls and is awaiting the response.

The ruling BRS and Congress have already released their poll manifesto.