Amit Shah to release stamp commemorating Vithalbhai Patel's centenary

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release a special commemorative postal stamp marking the centenary of Vithalbhai Patel at the upcoming All India Speakers' Conference, officials said on Sunday.

Patel was the first elected Indian President (Speaker) of the Central Legislative Assembly in 1925.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said, "Honouring our parliamentary pioneers is not just about remembering history, but also about drawing inspiration for the future. In this spirit, this stamp is being released as a centenary tribute to Vithalbhai Patel." Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M Scindia will also attend the event.

Issued by the Ministry of Communications in collaboration with India Post, the stamp will honour the "distinguished parliamentary legacy and monumental contributions" of Vithalbhai Patel, said the statement.

The commemorative issue recognises Vithalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel's pioneering role in India's freedom movement and his leadership as the first Indian to preside over the Central Legislative Assembly on August 24, 1925.

According to the statement, Patel's tenure was marked by impartiality, unwavering adherence to parliamentary procedures, protection of legislative independence, promotion of meaningful debate, and a resolute commitment to democratic values.

Gupta said that on September 27, 1973, another commemorative stamp had been released on his birth centenary.

The conference will deliberate on constitutional foundations, the growth of democratic institutions, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence in parliamentary functioning. PTI SLB VN VN